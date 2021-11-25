Weather timeline: Thanksgiving Day rain should end by mid-afternoon

1-2" of rain is expected with locally higher totals of 3"+ possible

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Things look a little different Thursday as clouds, rain, and the front moving through will keep temps down. The most impact will be well inland, where the front moves through earliest.

Here’s a look at Thanksgiving rain chances for southeast Texas as a cold front approaches. Chances will be highest for College Station around 6 to 8 a.m., the Houston area around 8 a.m. to noon, and the coast around noon to 3 p.m. One to two inches of rain is expected with locally higher totals of three inches are possible.

