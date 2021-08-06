Weather | Weekend grilling forecast through Sunday August 8, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) It’s Friday and we’re looking forward to the weekend. CW39 meteorologist has your Texas Star Grill Shop weekend grilling forecast if you plan to have some outdoor fun.
Here is a look at your forecast Friday through Sunday.
by: Rachel EstradaPosted: / Updated:
HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) It’s Friday and we’re looking forward to the weekend. CW39 meteorologist has your Texas Star Grill Shop weekend grilling forecast if you plan to have some outdoor fun.
Here is a look at your forecast Friday through Sunday.