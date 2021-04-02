Weather whiplash – 100 degrees coming for Texas next week

HOUSTON (CW39) A chilly-for-April start to our Friday morning with most areas in the 40s. This should be the coolest we see for at least the next two weeks.

We’re on the tail end of a substantial cold air mass impacting much of the Eastern U.S. today.

Next week, a very warm air mass moves northward out of Mexico and the Southwest U.S.

Here in Texas, at least one model is indicating a big heat wave! The images below are showing potential temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday.

I’m not sold yet on Houston getting into the 90s, but it’s certainly something we’ll be closely monitoring the next few days.

Finally, I’ll leave you with the weekend forecast. Easter looks pretty good, although a few isolated light showers can’t be ruled out.