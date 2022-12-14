HOUSTON (CW39) – We weatherize our homes and our cars for the colder months, but let’s not neglect the largest organ in our body … our SKIN!

Dr. Mirwat Sami is a professional on the topic of keeping your skin looking young and healthy. She joins NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC, to discuss the following questions you may have:

Why does our skin react to changing weather in the first place? Cold, dry air can diminish the natural oils and moisture from your skin. Think you are safe indoors? Your heating unit can also do the same damage to your skin! As your heater blows out warm dry air, it can also pull moisture from your skin. Your drier skin can sometimes get irritated and lead to a ‘winter rash’. This causes some to believe they are ‘allergic’ to the cold. You face and hands are the most exposed to the elements. This is where there rashes are more prone to develop. Give the body parts a little extra love.

How can you avoid dry skin? Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize! Think of your daily skincare routine as re-feeding your skin. You want to provide it with nutrients and hydration lost over the course of a day. Topical serums and lotions are great for this. From the inside, out, hydration is key. Although you may not sweat as much as you do in the summer time. Winter hydrations is good, not only for your skin, but for all of your internal organs.

What are the best ingredients to look for in a moisturizer before purchasing? Watch LIVE to hear what Dr. Sami recommends.

What are some must-have products to carry in your bag? Watch LIVE to hear what Dr. Sami recommends.

We all love to care for ourselves. Self-care is important, and a must for your physical and mental health. However, it is the season of giving, and many men and women do not have the luxury of state-of-the-art skincare, or even access to skin care at all!

If you want to donate personal care products similar to those that Dr. Mirwat Sami has mentioned this morning, the Houston Food Bank accepts these products along with their holiday food donations

Other local organizations that will greatly benefit from your donations are the Houston Area Women’s Center, and Unbound Now Houston, both of which place a heavy emphasis on caring for the survivors of human trafficking.

Like the information that Dr. Sami has to offer? Check out these other stories that Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin and Dr. Mirwat Sami have worked on in the past!