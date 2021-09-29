Wednesday morning thunderstorms move through Houston causing slow morning commute

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Heavy thunderstorms are moving through Houston this morning and the National Weather Service is forecasting heavy winds and localized street flooding in some areas through Wednesday morning.

A few of the main impacts expected are:

· 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain on average, but potential for some very localized amounts of two to four inches in a short time period which could cause localized street flooding.

· 20-45 mph wind gusts.

· Unsettled marine conditions. Winds and seas higher in and near precipitation. Possible wind shift toward morning as the storms pass through.

NWS

Street Flooding

– Drive with caution. Cars may flood in low-lying areas. Ponding on roadways may increase risk of hydroplaning.

– Pay attention to the weather.

– Rain may move repeatedly across the same area, causing a rapid rise on creeks and bayous. However, creeks and bayous are not likely to exceed their banks.