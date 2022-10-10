HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s three-week dry stretch could end soon as a cold front may deliver scattered thunderstorms. We need it! Houston’s IAH airport has only measured 0.16″ of rain since September 4th.

Ahead of the front, there could be some isolated rain during the day Wednesday, but the better rain chance is Wednesday night as a cold front sweeps through Southeast Texas.

Futurecast Wednesday at 10 p.m.

Disclaimer: models are not yet in good agreement on Wednesday night’s potential rain. The image above is from one of the wetter model solutions, showing a pretty solid line of thunderstorms. Some other models think the front passes mostly dry. We hope to have a clearer picture soon. I have a hunch there will at least be some rain as Gulf moisture will be building up ahead of the front’s arrival.

CW39 Houston 10-day forecast

After the cold front passes, drier air arrives, which will help cool the nights and mornings. However, daytime temperatures remain warm with more days in the upper 80s.

The tail end of the 10-day forecast is a tough call right now. I see a lot of variability in computer models hinging around a possible cold front Sunday or Sunday night.