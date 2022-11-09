HOUSTON (CW39) – Visibility is limited to half a mile or less in some sports this morning. Be careful out on the roads, especially if your morning commute takes you to outlying areas of town. Angleton, Wharton, and Jasper are some of the spots with the most dense fog as of 4 a.m.

A Dense Fog Advisory, unlike yesterday, does encompass portion of our viewing area, but not Harris County. Colorado, Wharton, Fort Bend, Jackson, Matagorda, and Brazoria Counties are a part of this advisory until 9 a.m.

Reminder: Low beams, or fog lights work best! Avoid high beam lights in dense fog.