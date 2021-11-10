HOUSTON (KIAH) – Galveston Island Beach Patrol has put out a green flag for Galveston Beach today, meaning that there are no current advisories in place. Today’s forecast isn’t ideal beach weather. Perhaps you plan on hitting the water anyways… here is what you need to know!

Expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy southerly winds at times between 5-15 mpg put of the southeast. Showers will be limited for today, but not out of the picture. Rainfall should not be a factor you are planning your day around. A few spare drops could be a nuisance if you are walking along The Strand, that is all.

Highs warm to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon after spending the majority of the morning in the lower 70s. Sunrise is at 6:42 AM this morning, and sunset arrives 5:29 PM. Low tide hits at 2:26PM, and high tide strikes at 11:50 PM. Waves will have a height of 2-3 feet throughout the afternoon.