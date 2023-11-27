HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s a winter-like feel for the start of the new week. The coldest for the foreseeable future will be Monday and Monday night. From there, it warms a bit, but the bigger story this week is widespread rain Thursday, including possible strong thunderstorms and heavy downpours.

After Thursday’s widespread rain, scattered rain is still possible Friday through Sunday. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook (above) indicates one to three inches of rain for Southeast Texas.

Thursday’s rain-maker is a long way off, currently west of California, which means there still could be a shift in the timing of its arrival in Texas. But, for now, Thursday looks like the primary storm day.