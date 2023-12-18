HOUSTON (KIAH) – Pleasant and relatively quiet weather holds for a few days, but humidity rises at the end of the week ahead of an approaching Pacific storm system. The result will likely be widespread rain Friday, with more rain in the forecast during the upcoming weekend.

Substantial downpours will be possible with the late-week storm system. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints one to two inches or more across Southeast Texas.

Meantime, the weather is nice! After a chilly start in the 40s Monday morning, it’ll warm to 70 or low 70s Monday afternoon with sunny skies. Tuesday cools a bit with highs in the 60s, then we’re back up to 70 Wednesday.

Nights and mornings will be warmer at the end of the week as humidity rises.