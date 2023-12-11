HOUSTON (KIAH) – A cold Monday morning is the big weather story for now, but the next storm system is in sight, likely bringing widespread rain to Texas this week. Houston’s odds are best Friday and Saturday.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center suggests widespread rain totals of one to two inches for much of Texas, and potentially more in some areas. This area of low pressure, or rain-maker, is currently near Northern California. It will intensify during its trek to Texas at the end of the week.

Before it arrives, we have several quiet weather days in store with typical December temperatures, meaning lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. We don’t expect another morning as cold as this Monday morning’s 30s for the foreseeable future.