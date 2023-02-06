HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s a warm start to this new work week with a couple of days in the 70s, but temps will be trending down this week with two cold fronts on the way. The first one brings a good chance of rain.

Monday stays dry with highs in the mid 70s along with breezy winds from the south gusting over 20 mph. Tuesday will reach the mid 70s again, but with more clouds and some scattered showers.

Futurecast Wednesday morning

Showers and thunderstorms will be on the increase Tuesday night and Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that a few brief severe storms will be possible, with the primary threat being wind.

Wednesday’s cold front is one of two this week. There won’t be a major temperature drop behind it, but our 70s will fall to 60s. Cold front number two arrives Friday with strong winds from the north and chilly air, but no rain.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast