HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s a week of changing weather in Houston. We start the week warm with highs in the 70s Monday, and it stays warm through Wednesday. From there, a cold front brings storms and a cooler feel for the end of the week.

Forecast high temperatures Monday

Houston’s normal high this time of year is 64 degrees. It’ll be well above that on MLK day with highs in the mid 70s. There’s also a 30% chance for spotty light showers, mainly from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Futurecast Monday at 1 p.m.

After a foggy morning Tuesday, it warms even more to potential record-high territory. The Jan 17th record high is 80, and that’s what we’re calling for on Tuesday.

Ahead of a cold front late-day Wednesday, scattered thunderstorms are expected during the day.

Futurecast Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Houston is also on the tail end of an area that could potentially see severe thunderstorms, as is indicated by the Storm Prediction Center.

Severe outlook Wednesday

Behind Wednesday’s front, cooler weather settles in for several days. Note on the 7-day forecast that we’re already anticipating another round of showers and thunderstorms Saturday.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast