HOUSTON (KIAH) – We’re calling for 90 degrees in Houston Monday. Assuming we get there, it’ll be Houston’s first 90 since October, and would surpass the April 3rd record high of 87. The heat won’t hang around all week, though. The next cold front arrives Wednesday.

Forecast high temperatures for Houston

Not only does it cool significantly later this week, it also will be wet for multiple days. In fact, heavy downpours will be possible. NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center suggests widespread rain totals over 3″ in Southeast Texas this week.

Forecast rain totals next 5 days

Rain chances are high Wednesday through Saturday. It looks like the pattern should trend drier just in time for Easter Sunday.

Houston 7-day forecast