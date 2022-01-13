HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you had plans on getting outdoors, you better get it done over the next two days. That’s because Saturday we have something happening here in Houston. We have a cold front coming through Saturday.

This change won’t leave us with a lot of rain but the wind will be a factor. We are expecting that cold front to push through with highs in the upper 50’s for your Saturday.

Getting outdoors Sunday? Lows will be around 35 degrees overnight into Sunday. and then back into the 50s Sunday night into Monday. Taking a look at next week, if you are attending the MLK parade, goers can expect temperatures to be in the 60s with the lows in the 40s and 50s moving further into next week.