HOUSTON (KIAH) — Ideal weather greets us again on this Thursday, but our sunny and pleasant days are numbered as storms and a cold front arrive this weekend.

Thursday starts chilly, then warms to around 70 degrees in the afternoon with sunshine, light winds and low humidity.

Friday is a transitional day. South winds bring Gulf moisture, which could result in some patchy fog in the morning, then plenty of sunshine for most of the day. It gets warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Friday night will be warmer as clouds move in.

Futurecast Saturday 10 a.m.

Isolated to scattered showers begin on Saturday morning, then a few isolated thunderstorms pop up during the warm afternoon ahead of a cold front.

Futurecast Saturday 2 p.m.

Rain chances peak Saturday evening and overnight as the cold front arrives.

Futurecast Saturday 7 p.m.

Sunday’s forecast is a bit tricky right now. Sunday’s rain hinges on the progression of the cold front, which models are struggling to nail down for now. I’m thinking the front likely lingers in our region through Sunday morning, meaning rain is still likely during the first half of Sunday. Rain should gradually taper off late-day Sunday. We’ll keep you posted as the weekend nears.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast