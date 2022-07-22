HOUSTON (CW39) – Need some gardening tips? This Saturday the Houston Arboretum will be hosting a free ecological gardening workshop!

You can learn to identify and landscape with native plants to attract bees and butterflies for pollenating. You do need to register for this event, as of this morning they are sold out, but staff at the venue say to keep an eye out for openings.

For more gardening events in the upcoming weeks click here: https://houstonarboretum.org/learn/

On to another event happening at the Arboretum… Here is a way you can practice your downward facing dog pose, while helping out dogs at our local BARC shelter. BARC is partnering with black swan yoga to collect old yoga mats which serve as perfect cushions for our sheltered animals.

They will begin collecting at 9am on Saturday. Drop off your old yoga mat to help out a four-legged friend, then join in on a free yoga class on the lawn hosted by black swan yoga.

Register for FREE yoga here: https://clients.mindbodyonline.com/classic/mainclass?studioid=-182768&tg=43&vt=&lvl=&stype=-7&view=day&trn=100000517&page=&catid=&prodid=&date=07%2f23%2f22&classid=0&prodGroupId=&sSU=&optForwardingLink=&qParam=&justloggedin=&nLgIn=&pMode=0