Weekend forecast: Chilly but dry, rain comes back on Saturday

HOUSTON (KIAH) — You may need to take a coat or jacket if you are heading to the stores for Black Friday, because it will be a chilly day in the Houston area.
The cold front that brought record rainfall for Thanksgiving Day in Houston has caused a 22-degree drop in temperatures, as it will around the high 40s in the morning in most of the area.
Friday will see some cloud cover with temperatures struggling to make it into the low 60s. Saturday will see more rain into the area in the morning, with some isolated thunderstorms coming in the afternoon. Temps will stay into the upper 50s in the daytime, with lows in the lower 50s at night.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a low chance of rain and temps in the low 60s in the daytime before dropping to the mid 40s at night.
