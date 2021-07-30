Weekend Forecast-Firing up the grill

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) No major changes for Fridays forecast, as another day of hot and humid conditions are expected in Houston. Afternoon highs are in the upper 90s, but factor in the humidity and our heat index is expected to reach 105 degrees. A few scattered showers and storms are also likely into the afternoon with the sea breeze.

Temperatures increase heading into the weekend with fewer storms Sunday as high pressure continues to build through southeast Texas. UV levels over the weekend are placed from 10-10.5 which means very high risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure.

Make sure to take extra precautions by minimizing sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If outdoors, seek shade and wear sun-protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and UV-blocking sunglasses. Generously apply broad spectrum SPF 30+ sunscreen every 1.5 hours.

Bigger changes come next week as a rare August front sweeps through the region on Tuesday and stalls out causing showers and storms to linger.