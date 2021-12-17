HOUSTON (KIAH) –Friday will be another very warm day across Southeast Texas with near record high temperatures possible once again. Friday’s records are 81 degrees at Bush Airport, 82 degrees in the City of Houston and 77 degrees in Galveston.

Some showers could develop Friday night, but much higher shower and thunderstorm chances will spread across the area during the day on Saturday as a cold front moves across the region. Temperatures will be falling behind the boundary with readings decreasing into the 50s/60s in the afternoon. Main concern areas for the higher rainfall amounts look to be generally around the I-59/69 corridor then off to the east and southeast toward the coast.

Rains will come to an end heading into Saturday night, and expect low temperatures to range from the upper 30s to around 40 well inland to the low 50s at the coast. By Sunday morning, the previous cold front will be well offshore with a refreshing northeasterly breeze filling in the area.

As the coastal low lingers across the Gulf Coast through late Monday, persistent showers will push inland early next week. Southeast Texas can expect isolated showers throughout Sunday with the highest rain chances across our Southern counties.

By late Sunday and into Monday, rain chances will climb to scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms until the coastal low pushes far enough east by late Monday night. Fortunately, rainfall totals will be minimal with areas south of I-10 expected to reach anywhere from a quarter of an inch to half an inch of rain. Everywhere else north of I-10 will see significantly less rainfall totals.

