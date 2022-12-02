HOUSTON (KIAH) — Our weather continues to flip-flop as cold fronts and warm fronts come and go. The latest change: a warm front, which is moving through Friday morning. This will make for a warmer, cloudy and drizzly-at-times day.

Friday’s light rain likely tapers off by late afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

CW39 futurecast Saturday at 12 p.m.

On Saturday, a powerful winter storm moving across the U.S. (far north of Texas) will deliver a cold front here. Ahead of it, widespread fog is likely Saturday morning in and around Houston. The cold front will help clear out the fog by late morning, but fog could linger all day along the coast.

CW39 weekend forecast for Galveston and Houston

There may be a few isolated showers as the cold front arrives Saturday. Also, temperatures Saturday afternoon could vary quite a bit with 60s north and 70s near Houston and south.

Forecast temperatures Saturday afternoon

Behind the cold front, Sunday now looks to be cooler with most areas only warming to upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies.

That same cold front heads northward as a warm from Monday, meaning it’ll be a very warm start to next work week with several days reaching 80 degrees.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast