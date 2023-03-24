HOUSTON (KIAH) – Outdoor plans this weekend? You’re guaranteed to have agreeable weather Saturday. Sunday: not so much.

Weekend forecast for Galveston and Houston

A very weak cold front delivers dry air early Saturday morning, before sunrise. This will make for a cooler and pleasant start to the day, but it’ll still be quite warm in the afternoon with mid 80s in Houston. At least it’ll be a dry heat.

The same front heads northward as a warm front Sunday, which means Gulf moisture returns with clouds and scattered “hit and miss” style showers, and a few thunderstorms.