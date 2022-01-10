HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Strong thunderstorms turned tornadic this weekend as they swept through southeast Texas. The National weather service confirmed 5 tornadoes occurred Saturday afternoon and into the night. In Humble the aftermath of an EF-1 tornado has residents picking up the pieces of homes, trees, and property still to this morning. Winds were expected to be between 86-110 mph within the time of the storm. Damage seen on streets around Houston Ave and Granberry. Right now there are no reports of injuries, but there is significant damage to several structures and large trees.

More noteworthy damage was seen in Montgomery county where an EF-0 was confirmed. The Hodge Podge Lodge suffered damage to their perimeter fences as well as several trees. There was damage to the roof of “Yo’ Mamas Pit Barbeque” near the intersection of Prairie St & Caroline Street. The popular Ransoms Steakhouse & Saloon also suffered damage to the roof.