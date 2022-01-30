HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Newer weather model runs have come out to bring more clarity on the forecast for the week ahead. The main bullet points will remain the same: Beautiful Sunday, Monday rain, late week cold. However, there have been a few tweaks on timing and intensity that we now need to clear up.

Originally, Monday’s rain seemed like it would pass through harmlessly, without the threat for any severe storms. For most of us, that statement still holds true, but ingredients for thunderstorm development are starting to come together for the central Texas coast and into SE Texas. The greater threat for thunderstorm development will be to the southwest of Houston, thunderstorm threat diminishes eastward. *If* a severe storm develops in our region, small to medium sized hail and strong wind gusts will be a threat.

Rainfall will still hold as our primary concern for Monday. Drivers should prep for wet roads before sunrise, and even side street flooding by the afternoon. Totals will be on the order of 2-4 inches through SE Texas, higher totals are still forecasted for the coast. Rainfall totals of 5 inches or higher cannot be ruled out for isolated locations. This system is now moving slower that originally expected. Our “time under tension” is now longer, allowing us to accumulate more rain through the late afternoon and night.

Another change: Showers will now stick around for Tuesday morning as well. Yesterday, it was forecasted to be all said and done by the night time hours; not the case anymore. Windshield wipers will be needed for about 20% of the coverage area on Tuesday morning. Skies dry up and clear by the afternoon, temperature rebound into the low 70s.

Late week cold front

Wednesday will be warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain will hold off until the later afternoon with an approaching strong cold front that will send temperatures plummeting into the end of the week. Widespread showers are expected for Wednesday night. Nearly all ground will be touched by rain. As the front passes, temperatures will start falling behind it. This will occur as early as Wednesday night we fall from 73 degrees that afternoon to 40s by the overnight hours. Thursday will be the day that the biggest changes in temperature are noticed. It will be cloudy, damp, and highs will not budge out of the mid 40s.

As skies begin to dry up late Thursday, we will be able to see more overnight cooling take place. Lows will be frigid, 26 degrees expected for Houston. Freeze and hard freeze warnings are to be expected. The cold air mass holds steady for Friday. Sunny and bitter cold air expected Friday afternoon. A high of 41 degrees will have you bundled up all day. The potential for another freeze arrives that night with lows in the upper 20s. Cold air continues into the upcoming weekend.