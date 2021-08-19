Weekend Weather: Around town and at the beach!

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) – Weekend already on the brain? You are not alone! The heat builds from this point forward as a strong high pressure builds over the state of Texas. This makes splashing around in a pool or the gulf waters sound quite enjoyable. Air temperatures near Galveston will reach low to middle 90s with a heat index of 105 likely by the afternoon. A few afternoon showers may develop along the coast, driven by the heat of the day, so we will keep a stray chance for rain in the forecast for the weekend. Planning on getting in the water? Don’t venture too far and stay near lifeguard stands. Some hazardous marine conditions could develop due to to Hurricane Grace entering the Gulf of Mexico. Although the track is far south of the Texas border, our waterways are still being impacted. Rip current development is expected to become higher throughout the Texas coastline.  

In town, rain chances will remain almost nonexistent, making it perfect for an afternoon in the backyard pool… if you are IN the pool at least. With a lack of rain and clouds our air temperatures can soar all the way into the upper 90s! Some of the hottest temperatures we have seen this season.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

How will Hurricane Grace impact South Texas?

UPDATE- CW39 "CORONER" Season Cast interview w/ Serinda Swan, Roger Cross and CW39's Sharron Melton

In route to ..Astros Foundation partners with United Airlines to host “Many Voices Participate” coffee series

CW39 "CORONER" Season Cast interview w/ Serinda Swan, Roger Cross and CW39's Sharron Melton

HISD holding Bi-lingual phone bank for start of school

Astros Foundation partners with United Airlines to host “Many Voices Participate” coffee series

Exclusive Furniture Gives Back

CW SHOW "Coroner" Interview Cast w/ Sharron Melton

Astros Foundation partners with United Airlines to host “Many Voices Participate” coffee series

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

WEEKEND WEATHER

NATIONAL ADVISORIES OVERVIEW

THURSDAY 7 DAY

Kids in Katy ISD return to school

Harris County encourages families to get the $100 reward for vaccine

Houston Vehicles Stranded in Flood Waters

Conroe ISD COVID-19 cases - Sharron Melton

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Afghanistan update from Raquel Martin in Washington D.C.

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss