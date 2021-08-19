Weekend Weather: Around town and at the beach!

HOUSTON (CW39) – Weekend already on the brain? You are not alone! The heat builds from this point forward as a strong high pressure builds over the state of Texas. This makes splashing around in a pool or the gulf waters sound quite enjoyable. Air temperatures near Galveston will reach low to middle 90s with a heat index of 105 likely by the afternoon. A few afternoon showers may develop along the coast, driven by the heat of the day, so we will keep a stray chance for rain in the forecast for the weekend. Planning on getting in the water? Don’t venture too far and stay near lifeguard stands. Some hazardous marine conditions could develop due to to Hurricane Grace entering the Gulf of Mexico. Although the track is far south of the Texas border, our waterways are still being impacted. Rip current development is expected to become higher throughout the Texas coastline.

In town, rain chances will remain almost nonexistent, making it perfect for an afternoon in the backyard pool… if you are IN the pool at least. With a lack of rain and clouds our air temperatures can soar all the way into the upper 90s! Some of the hottest temperatures we have seen this season.