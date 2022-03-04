HOUSTON (KIAH) — No plan this weekend? How about The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo? For the first time in two years, Rodeo Houston is back!! Not only is the event packing tons of family-friendly experiences, but it also features the opportunity to educate and entertain the public, supports Texas youth, and showcases Western heritage among many other things. Click here for more details.

It might also be worth mentioning that the weather this weekend will allow for a great experience. CW39 Houston’s Meteorologist Star Harvey was live all morning from the NRG Stadium with more details.

A very spring-like weekend is in store for Houston with breezy winds from the Gulf boosting humidity and pushing afternoon temperatures slightly above 80 Saturday and Sunday. Our warm and muggy weekend may also feature some isolated showers. Overall odds are low at 20% Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Enjoy the warmth because a cold front arrives Monday, followed by another stronger cold front Friday. This will bring colder than normal temperatures to most of the U.S. at the end of next week.

