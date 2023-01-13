HOUSTON (KIAH) — Cool and crisp weather lasts through Saturday, but it will feel much warmer Sunday as breezy south winds bring yet another weather change as we start next week. In fact, we expect a record warmth on Tuesday.

Saturday: First things first, a closer look at the weekend shows plenty of sunshine Saturday. It starts cold in the morning with lows in the 30s for Greater Houston (but not freezing). It’ll warm to low 60s by the afternoon.

Weekend weather for Galveston and Houston

Sunday: Winds turn breezy Sunday, blowing in from the south with occasional gusts over 20 mph in Houston, and gusting up to 25 mph in Galveston. Houston’s Saturday night low of 50 will occur early in the night, then it gradually warms overnight to low and mid 50s by sunrise Sunday for the start of the marathon. The afternoon will bring highs in the 70s.

Houston 7-day forecast

It gets even warmer early next work week, with the warmest day occurring Tuesday. Tuesday’s record high for Jan 17th is 80, so we may once again set a new daily record high this month.

As for rain, I’ve dropped Monday’s chance to 20% with nothing more than isolated showers expected for MLK Day. Wednesday’s odds continue to look pretty good before our next cold front arrives.