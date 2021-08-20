Weekend Weather: Hurricane Grace impacts Texas coast, dangerous heat

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Southeast Texas will feel the impacts of dangerous heat as high pressure moves back into the region Friday. Afternoon highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s but the heat index will be the problem, potentially reaching as high as 108 degrees through the weekend and for early parts of next week.

In addition to the heat concerns over the weekend, Hurricane Grace which is expected to remain well south of the area, will bring an increased rip current threat through the weekend, and rough seas and the possibility of minor coastal flooding during times of high tide today and possibly Saturday.

A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for the strong rip currents and minor coastal flooding. Beachgoers need to be aware that swimming on the Gulf facing beaches will be hazardous through the weekend.