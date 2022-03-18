HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston will see a gorgeous end to spring break, with sunshine and pleasant temperatures through the weekend. Enjoy the calm because severe storms are expected to roll in at the start of next week.

Don’t have any plans yet? Meteorologist Star Harvey has a great idea and it involves happy kids, outdoor activities and best of all NO RESERVATIONS REQUIRED. Just show up and have fun.

Bayou City Adventures has reopened for kayak rentals at Discovery Green Park in Downtown Houston. It’s an opportunity for children and parents to spend quality time together but also learn about paddling and enjoy all the beautiful fish swimming in the lake. The experience cost $5 and parents, you don’t have to ride if you do not want to. You can hire one of their guides for just $5 to ride with your children.

Weekend Weather

Pleasant weather is expected this weekend as high pressure builds into the area. Saturday and Sunday morning will be a bit chilly with temps in the 40s. Then sunny skies will allow for afternoon highs on both days to climb to mid 70s. By the end of the weekend a gulf breeze will return, setting the stage for breezy conditions on Sunday. Expect severe thunderstorms across parts of Texas on Monday and Tuesday.

KIAH