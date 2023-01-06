HOUSTON (KIAH) — Most of Southeast Texas likely gets wet this weekend, but Sunday is now trending drier sooner as a cold front moves through a bit quicker than previous estimates.

Weekend forecast for Galveston and Houston

We may see a few light showers beginning Saturday morning, then a few scattered thunderstorms may pop up Saturday afternoon.

Futurecast Saturday at 4 p.m.

Rain coverage increases Saturday evening as a cold front moves through. For Houston, that looks to occur mostly between 8 p.m. and midnight.

Futurecast Saturday at 10 p.m.

Rain is expected to linger Sunday morning, but the cold front should have enough momentum to exit our area Sunday, taking the rain away with it.

Futurecast Sunday at 7 a.m.

Aside from the rain, there will be a very noticeable shift in temperatures this weekend. Saturday temperatures could reach the Jan 7th record of 79 degrees. Then on Sunday, highs will be in the mid 60s.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast