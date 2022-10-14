HOUSTON (KIAH) — Friday’s drier feel will be short-lived as south winds bring higher humidity and warm temperatures over the weekend.
Houston’s highs will be in the upper 80s to 90 degrees, while Galveston’s highs look to be a bit lower in the mid 80s. As for rain, Saturday will be dry, and Sunday’s rain chance is now lower at 20% in the afternoon and evening.
Widespread rain likely approaches Sunday night from the west and north, with a wet and cooler Monday on the way.
Monday’s cold front will bring a major drop in temperatures next week with several cool and crisp fall days.