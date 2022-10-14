HOUSTON (KIAH) — Friday’s drier feel will be short-lived as south winds bring higher humidity and warm temperatures over the weekend.

Weekend forecast for Galveston and Houston

Houston’s highs will be in the upper 80s to 90 degrees, while Galveston’s highs look to be a bit lower in the mid 80s. As for rain, Saturday will be dry, and Sunday’s rain chance is now lower at 20% in the afternoon and evening.

Futurecast Sunday at 4 p.m.

Widespread rain likely approaches Sunday night from the west and north, with a wet and cooler Monday on the way.

Monday’s cold front will bring a major drop in temperatures next week with several cool and crisp fall days.

Houston forecast high temperatures