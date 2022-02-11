HOUSTON (KIAH) — Both the West Coast and Southeast Texas have seen nice weather this week. However, as the weekend approaches one area moves near 90° temperatures while the other plummets to the 50° weather.

KIAH

Heat advisories remain in place across portions of California including the San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys, and the Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles through Sunday evening. Temps will remain near 90° through Super Bowl Weekend before dropping back to the 70s at the start of next week.

KIAH

The National Weather Service advises this type of weather may cause heat illnesses to occur. If your plans include traveling to the area for pre-game celebrations be sure to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. And remember young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

KIAH

Meanwhile SE Texas goes from a week full of sunshine and pleasant temperatures to rainfall and winter-like weather by Saturday. As a cold front arrives Saturday morning scattered showers are likely mainly in the morning but a few very isolated showers may linger in the afternoon. With highs in the 50s expect it to be quite gusty all day as well, with winds from the north up to 30 mph at times during the day Saturday. On Sunday the sunshine returns and temps rebound to the 60s.

KIAH