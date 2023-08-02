HOUSTON (KIAH) – Wednesday will be Houston’s 4th consecutive day with a high of 100 or hotter, marking the longest streak so far this summer. With very little chance in the overall weather pattern, this streak could potentially reach 8 or 9 days.

Forecast highs Wednesday

High temperatures the last three days in Houston were 101, 103, 102. We’re calling for a high of 101 on Wednesday. Of course, with the humidity, it will feel hotter. The National Weather Service says the heat index could top out as high 110 to 114.

Heat alerts Wednesday

You’ll notice very little change on our 7-day forecast. Highs will be around 100 to 101 through the early part of next week, with little to no rain. Temperatures are likely to remain warmer than normal through mid August.

Houston 7-day forecast