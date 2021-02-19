West Houston Assistance Ministries food distribution starting Saturday

HOUSTON (CW39) West Houston Assistance Ministries is hosting a food distribution starting on Saturday February 20 – February 26.

Food distribution for up to 250 families will begin at 9 a.m. each day and no registration is required.

A food fair to feed 1100 families will be held at WHAM’s Satellite Pantry

WHEN: Saturday from 9am-12pm

WHERE: Church at the Cross – 3835 South Dairy Ashford, Houston, TX 77082

Starting on Monday you can visit: WHAM – 10501 Meadowglen Lane, Houston, TX 77042

The winter storm has also increased the demand for blankets, socks and hats for the homeless. WHAM is running low on inventory and desperately needs these items to give to the most vulnerable. The organization has set up a wish list to make giving easier, and is asking that all items purchased from the wish list be sent to: West Houston Assistance Ministries, 10501 Meadowglen Lane, Houston, TX 77042.

WHAM welcomes donations to help meet the great need in our community, and is accepting donations to help with unexpected costs that families are facing due to this winter freeze. To make a donation, please visit www.whamministries.org/donate.