HOUSTON (KIAH) — Disruptive weather precedes game one of the World Series in Houston as widespread showers and thunderstorms move from west to east across Southeast Texas.

Futurecast 4 p.m. Friday

Houston’s rain chance (rain coverage) peaks between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m., although scattered showers and thunderstorms will still be possible through the evening.

Severe weather outlook Friday and Friday night

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center indicates a level one and two (out of five) risk for severe storms today in the Greater Houston area. This means widespread severe storms are not expected, but some storms could briefly produce damaging winds. There’s also a low risk for hail up to one inch in diameter, and potentially even one or two tornadoes, especially in the yellow level two severe risk zone. Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts from the National Weather Service.

The rain could be heavy at times, with some areas possibly getting rain rates over two inches per hour. If that happens in Houston, there may be areas of brief street flooding. On average, many rain totals today likely land between 0.5″ and 1.5″ of rain.

Forecast rain totals through Friday night

The roof at Minute Maid Park will be closed for game one of the World Series with the chance of rain. Other than a few morning sprinkles, Saturday will be dry and cooler.

Weather forecast for games one and two of the 2022 World Series

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast