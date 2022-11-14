HOUSTON (KIAH) — You’ll want to have an umbrella with you today as rain is back in the forecast. In fact, most areas will likely get wet this afternoon, and a few spots could even see severe thunderstorms.

NOAA / SPC’s severe weather outlook Monday

The Storm Prediction Center highlights most of Southeast Texas, including Houston, in a low (marginal) level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms. More specifically, there is a risk of hail in the entire severe risk zone. Strong winds, and even a tornado or waterspout, are more likely south of Houston and along the coast.

Severe hail probability

Severe wind probability

Tornado probability

After likely impacting late-day commute, showers and thunderstorms gradually depart Monday evening.

Houston hourly rain chance Monday

A cold front passes through Houston tonight, leaving dry, breezy and cold weather in its wake Tuesday. It remains chilly all week.

Houston 7-day forecast