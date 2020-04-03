Wet Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Look for showers and storms to develop north and west of Houston today. The best chance for severe weather is possible west of our area. By tonight, storms push into the Houston area and some could be strong. The main threat is gusty winds of 60 mph, hail, and heavy downpours.

Here is the Storm Prediction Center's Outlook:

On Saturday, heavy rain is still possible, but severe weather is not likely since the front will have pushed through. Temps will be about ten degrees cooler and the activity should weaken by night.

Sunday's weather holds a slight chance for rain, but should be the pick-day of the weekend for outdoor activities. Please continue to social distance, and find creative ways to stay entertained at home. Be safe everyone!