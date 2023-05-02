HOUSTON (KIAH) – You may hear the term “Omega block” in reference to the weather this week. This means there is an area of low pressure west and another one east, with high pressure and warm air squeezed between.

Tuesday weather pattern

In a pattern like this, cold air holds near the lows, and much warmer than normal air shoots north to the U.S. / Canada border where some areas are 15 to 20 degrees warmer than normal. In fact, some areas of the Northern Rockies will be warmer than Houston on Tuesday with highs in the 80s.

Temperatures compared to average Tuesday

The “Omega block” weather pattern gets its name from the shape made by the upper-atmosphere winds, which travel in a pattern similar to the shape of the Greek letter Omega.

Tuesday weather pattern: Omega block

Going forward, this pattern holds for a few more days, keeping temps cool near the lows and warm between them.

Weather pattern Thursday