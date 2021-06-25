What is a Rip Current? A Guide to Understanding and Surviving Rip Currents

No Wait Weather

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The world’s most beautiful beaches, that’s what we call this area. In fact, our name here at News 13 reflects that WMBB. Our beaches however come with a risk and that’s rip currents.

Thanks to the double sandbar formation along the shore we get many different types of setups for rips to develop. Most are caused by breaks in the sandbars which can be hard to spot. Rip currents are not just dangerous they are deadly. In fact, rip currents kill more people along the Gulf Coast than any other weather-related event. That makes understanding a rip the most important thing you can do before visiting the beaches.

We want you to enjoy the beaches and we want you to have a great time, we also want you to do it safely as well. Rip currents are survivable but you must know how to identify them, how to avoid them, what to do when you’re caught in one, and what to do if you see someone caught in one. All of these things will assure you a safe and fun beach trip.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

OUTSIDE/ INSIDE: SOLAR ENERGY

Tropical Storm Enrique, 10-Day forecast - Adam Krueger

TIME LAPSE - SkyTracker Sunrise from CW39 Studios

Mystery Wire - UFO Report deadline Friday

RECORD TEMPERATURES - Kelley Bayern, Portland, 062520216am

Rain Chances, 7-Day forecast - Adam Krueger

George Floyd killer Derek Chauvin to be sentenced today

106° Heat Index Friday - Adam Kruger

More record heat across the country - Adam Krueger

Simone Biles - US Olympic Gymnastics

TIME LAPSE - June 24, 2021 Sunrise - Adam Krueger

Simone Biles - US Olympic Gymnastics

VP Harris to visit border Friday June 25, 2021 - Sharron Melton

Tracking the tropics June 24, 2021 - Adam Kreuger

9PM News every night on CW39

Subway tuna is NOT tuna - Adam Kruger and Hannah Trippet react

Weekend Weather Forecast - Adam Kruger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss