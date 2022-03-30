HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – A QLCS is a fancy weather acronym that stands for Quasi-Linear Convective System. It is a complex of thunderstorms that commonly develop during the night and pose the threat of strong/ damaging winds and even isolated tornadoes.

Tornadoes that do form within a QLCS are often hard to spot via radar and velocity and are normally short lived. Unlike large, long track tornadoes, these tend to only cover a few miles or even a fraction of mile. QLCS events are more commonly associated with widespread wind damage, wind speeds can reach 60-70 mph as the front of the QLCS bows out. We use this term in reference to the shape of a cross bow.

Straight line wind damage is quite common along the bowing structure of the complex. This is what is expected to unfold across the deep south today. A moderate risk of severe weather is in place for portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Arkansas. That is a level 4/5 in terms of severity. Intense winds and embedded tornadoes are the biggest concern.

SPC Outlook (NOAA)