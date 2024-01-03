HOUSTON (CW39) – Thunderstorm induced asthma is a condition where individuals with asthma experience exacerbations of their symptoms following a thunderstorm. It is believed to be triggered by a combination of factors such as high levels of allergens, changes in temperature, and increased air pollutants during thunderstorms.

During a thunderstorm, there is a significant increase in the release of pollen grains into the air. These pollen grains can serve as triggers for asthma attacks, especially in individuals who are allergic to them. The combination of high pollen levels, changes in temperature, and increased air pollutants creates an environment that is highly irritant to the airways.

The changes in temperature and humidity during a thunderstorm can also cause the release of mold spores, which can further exacerbate asthma symptoms. Additionally, the strong winds associated with thunderstorms can carry these allergens over long distances, increasing the exposure to individuals who may not have been directly affected by the storm.

The increased air pollutants during thunderstorms, such as ozone and particulate matter, can also irritate the airways and trigger asthma symptoms. The electrical charges in the atmosphere during a thunderstorm can lead to the formation of nitrogen oxides, which can react with other pollutants to form harmful substances.

The symptoms of thunderstorm induced asthma can vary from mild to severe and may include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness, and difficulty breathing. It is important for individuals with asthma to be aware of this condition and take necessary precautions during thunderstorms.

Prompt medical attention is crucial in managing thunderstorm induced asthma. If you experience worsening asthma symptoms during or after a thunderstorm, it is important to seek medical help immediately. Your healthcare provider can provide appropriate treatment and guidance to help manage your symptoms and prevent complications.

Examples of thunderstorm induced asthma have been seen in Melbourne, United States, Canada, Britain and Italy.