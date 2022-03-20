HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The threat for isolated tornadoes arrives Monday night. As these storms enter our region after sunset, many will be in their own homes at the time of the greatest risk for tornadoes within this system. IF you get alerted by your TV, weather radio, or phone that there is a TORNADO WARNING in your location… Do you know what to do?

CW39 Weather

Of all the rooms in your home, you will likely be in your bedroom at the time of this ‘what-if warning’ that I am referring to. Most bedrooms have a window and are in the exterior portion of a house. You do not want to be here if a tornado strikes.

Many times, I have seen damage of storms that have downed trees straight into a corner bedroom, trapping the person inside.

As soon as you are alerted, you want to TAKE ACTION!

CW39 Weather

I have highlighted the best places to be in green in the diagram above. This will include interior rooms, away from windows. The hallway, a closet, or the stairwell will be a good option. Before you go, take something to protect yourself with. This could be a mattress, or even a baseball helmet for protection. Keep a pair a shoes nearby too in case your home does get significantly damaged and you need to walk through debris after. I personally keep my hard sole, closed toe, fuzzy house shoes in my safe place at all times!

CW39 Weather

Ideally a basement would be the perfect place to be, but many homes in this portion of the country don’t have that feature because of our low elevation and the frequency of flooding that we receive. If you do have a basement or storm shelter… GREAT! If not, use the above tips to decide with your family about what works best. Each family’s severe weather plan will be different and unique. As a parent, this could be a stressful time, especially with young kids. Inform them of what is happening, but do not cause panic. To ease the tension, you could take a #SafeSpaceSelfie and send it to our weather team. Tag us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or send it directly to our station’s email address. We love sharing your pictures when you are staying safe!