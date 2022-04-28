Time lapse of planetary conjunction overnight early April 28, 2022

HOUSTON (CW39) This morning CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger showed us a time lapse off a planetary conjunction over downtown Houston.

We could see four planets, starting with Saturn then Mars. Not far behind, Venus and Jupiter, which were a little closer to each other.

Jupiter and Venus, Mars and Saturn were visible over the center of the city. Here’s a look…

Venus and Jupiter will be peaking in our skies over the next couple of mornings. Adam will be following that so tune in Friday morning for more.