HOUSTON (KIAH) – Scattered storms, heavy at times, are possible Monday afternoon. There could be an impact to the early part of the evening commute. The heaviest storms could potentially drop more than one inch of rain.

The following images are simulations of what the radar might look like throughout the day Monday. Most showers and storms will be moving northward.

Futurecast at 1 p.m.

Futurecast at 3 p.m.

Futurecast at 5 p.m.

Futurecast at 7 p.m.

Rain tapers off in the evening, but rain chances linger the next few days. Odds will be lower as we head towards a warmer and drier patter during the second half of the week.

Houston 7-day forecast