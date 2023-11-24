HOUSTON (KIAH) – Pleasant weather settles in for a few days before rain returns to Southeast Texas. Rain is most likely late Saturday night through Sunday morning. A cold front will arrive Sunday, gradually pushing rain away and leaving us with cool and breezy weather.

Meantime, Friday will be pleasant with clearing skies and highs in the upper half of the 60s. Temperatures will be similar Saturday.

Saturday night’s rain chance is 50%, and same goes for Sunday morning. A few spotty showers could linger Sunday afternoon, but most areas will be dry by then. If you’re planning on going to the Houston Dynamo playoff game Sunday evening, it will likely be dry, breezy and chilly with temperatures in the 50s.

Next week starts dry and cold, then turns warmer with rain towards the end of the week. In fact, for what it’s worth this far out, weather computer models suggest an extended period of wet weather from Thursday (11/30) through next Sunday (12/3).