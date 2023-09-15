HOUSTON (KIAH) – After widespread rain Thursday, more scattered storms are expected Friday, and isolated storms are possible this weekend. However, the rain won’t cover as much ground as Thursday’s downpours.

Hourly forecast rain chances for Houston Friday

Spotty showers and storms will drift through the Greater Houston area during the first half of Friday. Then, rain becomes a bit more widespread by the afternoon, around the time when kids are getting out of school. Odds for rain are highest from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Rain will mostly diminish by sunset, hopefully allowing high school football games to begin without a hitch.

Saturday may start with a few showers and storms early, then late-morning through midday will likely see a lull in the rain before a few more storms flare up during the mid to late afternoon hours.

Houston daily forecast rain chances

A couple of isolated storms can’t be ruled out Sunday, but overall it will be dry as drier air starts moving in from the north. This will lead to a couple of sunny days with lower humidity.

Houston 7-day forecast