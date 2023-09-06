HOUSTON (KIAH) – A heat advisory is in effect for all of Southeast Texas as highs around 100 will feel as hot as 105 to 109. There will likely be a few more heat advisory days to go before a slight shift in the weather pattern this weekend, followed my a more substantial shift next week.

Forecast weather pattern Tuesday of next week

As for rain, there could be some very spotty showers or storms popping up Wednesday afternoon (20%). Thursday will likely be dry, then we’re back to potentially a few spotty storms Friday (20%). Rain is looking more likely Saturday (40%).

Houston 7-day forecast

Houston forecast highs and heat index values

As a ridge of high pressure gets out of the way next week, a weak cold front should arrive around Tuesday or Wednesday, bringing scattered rain and highs in the mid to low 90s.