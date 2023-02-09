HOUSTON (KIAH) — Lots of cedar pollen has been drifting through Houston lately with consecutive high-count days, according to the Houston Health Department. But did you know most of our cedar pollen actually comes from other areas of Texas?

Juniper tree (cedar) distribution map

Texas A&M Forest Service provides the above map, with the green areas showing where there’s the highest concentration of Juniper trees – the trees that produce cedar pollen. Notice the lack of those trees in Greater Houston, but there are lots of them north and especially west of Houston. That means we need wind to carry it our way, which is why cold fronts usually bring cedar spikes in the winter.

Cedar season is worst December through February

Cedar season is worst in December, January and February. A good general rule of thumb to remember is Christmas through Valentine’s Day.

Forecast: A windy cold front is set to arrive Friday with gusts of 20-30 mph from the NNW, which will very likely blow in more cedar pollen.

Forecast wind gusts Friday

The front passes without rain, but it turns chilly with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

Houston 7-day forecast