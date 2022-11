The National Weather Service in Kansas City predicted the first accumulating snow of the season on November 14, and warned that roads would be “slushy and slick” as a result the following morning.

Footage uploaded to Twitter by user @ChiefsSznAllDay shows the conditions. “I love snow,” the source, who said he was in the suburb of Liberty, said.

I love snow pic.twitter.com/3d7YaGfoEX — Brett (BWT Alphine F1 stan) (@ChiefsSznAllDay) November 15, 2022

Credit: @ChiefsSznAllDay via Storyful