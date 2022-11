Lake-effect snow accumulating to several feet was seen in Erie County, New York, on November 17-18, with the National Weather Service warning of low visibility and extremely difficult travel conditions.

Whiteout conditions developing in Buffalo as the winds are starting to pick up. #nywx pic.twitter.com/lGtfm6FksT — Chris Luft (@ChrisLuft25) November 18, 2022

The NWS in Buffalo issued a storm watch in effect until Sunday.

Gov Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for parts of New York, describing the storm as “dangerous” and “life-threatening”.

Video by Chris Luft shows what he described as “whiteout conditions”.

Credit: Chris Luft via Storyful